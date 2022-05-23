Companies / Financial Services Phatisa private equity leads investment into SA citrus exporter Lona Phatisa partnered with British International Investment, Norfund and Finnfund to acquire a stake in Lona Group B L Premium

Phatisa, a food-focused private equity firm established in 2005, has led an investment that will see it and a consortium of development finance institutions (DFIs), acquire a significant minority stake in SA-based citrus and fresh-produce exporter Lona Group, for an undisclosed amount.

The investment — which is being executed by Phatisa’s $143m Food Fund 2 — comes a week after Phatisa announced its exit from Continental Beverage Company, a bottler in Ivory Coast. The private equity firm also invested in animal vaccine manufacturer Deltamune early in 2022...