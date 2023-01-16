China braces for surging Covid-19 as scores pack railway stations and airports

Traffic levels in China are rebounding from record lows after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, resulting in stronger demand for crude and oil products.
Beijing — Luggage-laden passengers flocked to railway stations and airports in China's megacities on Monday, heading home for holidays that health experts fear could intensify a Covid-19 outbreak that has claimed thousands of lives.
After three years of strict, suffocating antivirus controls, China in early December abruptly abandoned its “zero Covid-19” policy, letting the virus run freely through its 1.4-billion population.
Authorities on Saturday said nearly 60,000 people with Covid-19 had died in hospitals between December 8 and January 12, a huge increase from previous figures that had been criticised by the World Health Organisation for not reflecting the scale and severity of the outbreak.
Even those numbers probably exclude many people dying at home, especially in rural areas with weaker medical systems, one health expert has said. Several experts forecast more than a million people in China will die from the disease this year.
Ahead of the lunar new year holidays, also known as the Spring Festival, which officially starts on January 21, state media has been filled with stories of rural hospitals and clinics bolstering supplies of drugs and equipment.
“The peak of Covid-19 infection in our village has passed, but the Spring Festival is approaching and there are still left-behind villagers, especially the elderly, at risk of secondary infection,” a doctor in Shaanxi province said in an article by regional news outlet Red Star News.
“If the antiviral and other drugs were more abundant, I would be more confident,” the doctor added.
As well as fever drugs and oxygen supplies, China's National Health Commission has said it would equip every village clinic with pulse oximeters, fingertip devices commonly used during the pandemic to quickly check oxygen levels.
Beijing's main rail station has been packed with passengers leaving the capital in recent days.
In China's most populous city, Shanghai, temporary night trains have been added to meet demand for travellers heading to the eastern Anhui Province, China's official state news agency Xinhua reported.
Daily arrivals in the gambling hub of Macau exceeded 55,000 on Saturday, the highest daily arrivals since the pandemic began.
In Hong Kong, the government has said it would increase the number of people who can pass through designated land border control points to the mainland to 65,000 people per day from 50,000 between January 18 and January 21.
China's transport ministry has said it expects more than 2-billion trips in the weeks around the holidays.
The revival of travel in China has lifted expectations of a rebound in the world's second-largest economy, which is suffering its lowest growth rates in nearly half a century.
Those hopes helped lift Asian equity markets on Monday, adding to gains of 4.2% last week.
China's blue-chip index was up 0.6% on Monday, while global oil prices have also been supported on expectations of a recovery in demand from the world's top importer, China.
Chinese data on economic growth, retail sales and industrial output due this week are certain to be dismal, but markets are likely to look past that to how China's reopening could bolster global growth, analysts say.
Reuters
China reports huge rise in Covid-related deaths after data criticism
Boeing 737 MAX returns to China skies
