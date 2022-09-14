×

Markets

PODCAST | Stagflation or deflation: what part of the market cycle will come next?

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth's chief investment officer, explains what the research says and cautions investors against using inflation as benchmark for their portfolios

14 September 2022 - 10:17
What’s the best way to protect your investments against inflation? Listen to this podcast, powered by PSG Wealth, to find out. Picture: Supplied/PSG Wealth
In the past two years, the world has witnessed the fastest bear market and quickest subsequent recovery.

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: SUPPLIED/PSG WEALTH
Now increased levels of inflation and slow global economic growth have led to deliberations between experts about what part of the market cycle will come next: stagflation or deflation.

In this podcast, hosted by business journalist Mudiwa Gavaza, Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer at PSG Wealth, reveals what media and research reports say on the matter, and explains why investors should be cautious using inflation as a benchmark for the performance of their portfolios at present.

This article was paid for by PSG Wealth.

Affiliates of the PSG Konsult Group, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit Psg.co.za for more information.

