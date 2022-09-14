PODCAST | Stagflation or deflation: what part of the market cycle will come next?

Now increased levels of inflation and slow global economic growth have led to deliberations between experts about what part of the market cycle will come next: stagflation or deflation.

In this podcast, hosted by business journalist Mudiwa Gavaza, Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer at PSG Wealth, reveals what media and research reports say on the matter, and explains why investors should be cautious using inflation as a benchmark for the performance of their portfolios at present.