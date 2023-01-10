Companies / Financial Services

Ninety One-managed fund commits R450m to Ivory Coast hydropower plant

Singrobo facility will cut the West African nation’s carbon dioxide emissions by about 124,000 tonnes a year

10 January 2023 - 15:23 Garth Theunissen

The Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) company’s Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund (EAIF), which is managed by Ninety One, has announced a €25m (R450m) financing facility for a flagship hydropower plant in Ivory Coast.

The facility will go to Ivoire Hydro Energy (IHE), which is building a 44MW hydro-electric plant on the Bandama River near the village of Singrobo in the West African country. The long-term financing package will enable IHE to achieve financial close on the Singrobo project to complete the design, construction and operation of the plant, and boost rural access to clean energy...

