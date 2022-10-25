Eskom debt Godongwana’s biggest poser in bid for sustained recovery

Signs of uncertain economic activity in the US and China continue to weigh on prices on Tuesday
A lack of political will enabled state capture, and now the president is repeating the fault
Banking Association South Africa, Financial Sector Conduct Authority and Cosatu agree on need to expand financial inclusion and competition in the industry
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
Financial 2022 was a tough year for Cashbuild and it ended up going backwards in a number of key metrics
Slump in Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator led by decline in the number of residential building plans approved and a narrowing of the interest rate spread
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
A decision by Opec+ to cut 2-million bpd of output is ‘risky’ as the IEA sees global oil demand growth of close to 2-million bpd in 2022
Former Aussie captain says in autobiography he saw the Proteas ‘having a huge crack at the ball’ in the next encounter, in Johannesburg
Ahead of the Open Studios event, Kwanele Sosibo meets three female artists toiling in this infamous building who are mounting a resistance against market forces
If the saying “desperate times call for desperate measures” is true, it must also be true that tough times call for bold, courageous and creative measures — exactly what is needed from Wednesday’s medium-term budget policy statement.
The finance minister should address the poor economic outlook. Investment in emerging markets is about the balance between growth and risk. Without growth there is only risk. This is the real challenge SA faces, in which progrowth (political) rhetoric does not translate into substantive economic progress. Fortunately, it is one the minister has an opportunity to address...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Eskom debt Godongwana’s biggest poser in bid for sustained recovery
Liberalisation, freeing of labour market, embracing foreign and local talent, technological change and structural reform could catalyse growth
If the saying “desperate times call for desperate measures” is true, it must also be true that tough times call for bold, courageous and creative measures — exactly what is needed from Wednesday’s medium-term budget policy statement.
The finance minister should address the poor economic outlook. Investment in emerging markets is about the balance between growth and risk. Without growth there is only risk. This is the real challenge SA faces, in which progrowth (political) rhetoric does not translate into substantive economic progress. Fortunately, it is one the minister has an opportunity to address...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.