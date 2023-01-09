US jobs data on Friday, which showed a jump in the workforce and easing wage growth, was interpreted by investors as an indication that the Fed can be less hawkish
A rapid and successful rollout of new power may well prompt Pretoria to increase the central funding of municipal power generation.
Former public protector urges party not to be part of the problem in freeing citizens from inequality, and to improve their quality of life
January 8 statement affirms step-aside rule, and governing party gives directions to ease power crisis
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mzamo Xala, CEO of Avatar Agency Group.
Exports also comfortably outperformed 2021
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
President Macron’s call to raise the minimum age to start collecting government pension benefits to 65, from 62, comes as Europe feels the pinch of demographic and economic decline
Captain Cummins says experience in Sri Lanka and Pakistan has put squad in good stead for upcoming matches
At its core, all exercise is the stuff of comedy and absurdity
Apex Group, a global financial services provider, has acquired the fund services and third-party management operations of Maitland International Holdings for an undisclosed sum.
Privately owned Maitland was founded in 1976 by South Africans in Luxembourg as an offshoot of law firm Webber Wentzel with the goal of doing offshore structuring for corporates and wealthy families. The company later added corporate services and, as demand grew, fund administration, and now has several offices worldwide administering funds for 120 direct investment managers and 25 fund sponsors...
Apex Group buys Maitland International operations
The global financial services group wants to use SA as a hub for its fund administration business
