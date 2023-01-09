Companies / Financial Services

Apex Group buys Maitland International operations

The global financial services group wants to use SA as a hub for its fund administration business

09 January 2023 - 10:00 Garth Theunissen

Apex Group, a global financial services provider, has acquired the fund services and third-party management operations of Maitland International Holdings for an undisclosed sum.

Privately owned Maitland was founded in 1976 by South Africans in Luxembourg as an offshoot of law firm Webber Wentzel with the goal of doing offshore structuring for corporates and wealthy families. The company later added corporate services and, as demand grew, fund administration, and now has several offices worldwide administering funds for 120 direct investment managers and 25 fund sponsors...

