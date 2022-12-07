Companies / Financial Services

OUTsurance takes over RMI’s JSE listing

OUTsurance starts trading on the exchange under the share code OUT after unbundling from holding company

07 December 2022 - 13:25 Garth Theunissen

Short-term insurer OUTsurance has taken over the JSE listing of its former parent Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI), the investment holding company that has rebranded under the moniker of its biggest asset.

OUTsurance started trading on the JSE under the share code OUT on Wednesday from of Wednesday, with RMI shares replaced by those of OUTsurance...

