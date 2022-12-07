OUTsurance takes over RMI’s JSE listing

The worsening economic outlook drove renewed safe-haven demand for the dollar on Wednesday
Prada will appoint former LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton executive Andrea Guerra as CEO
Cosatu says it has decided to remain neutral on issues of leadership, and focus on conference policy outcomes and organisational resolutions
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
OUTsurance starts trading on the exchange under the share code OUT after unbundling from holding company
Short-term credit is a barometer of the financial health of lower-income households
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
The UK has its smallest margin of back-up electricity supplies in seven years
An article has contrasted the failures of the men’s team with Japan and South Korea, which made the round of 16 in Qatar
Start-ups that make surprisingly tasty imitation treats are touting supply chains free from ethical and environmental issues
Short-term insurer OUTsurance has taken over the JSE listing of its former parent Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI), the investment holding company that has rebranded under the moniker of its biggest asset.
OUTsurance started trading on the JSE under the share code OUT on Wednesday from of Wednesday, with RMI shares replaced by those of OUTsurance...
