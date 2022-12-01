Signals from the Fed that the pace of US rate hikes may begin to slow lifted global markets, but the rand and local bonds missed out as the Phala Phala report took centre stage
How the ANC handles - or mishandles - the Phala Phala affair will have implications for the 2024 general election
There is no obvious long-term successor to the president within the ANC
The president faces possible impeachment over the damning findings of the Section 89 panel into the theft at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo
The fallen crypto mogul says he's left with just one working credit card after the collapse of FTX
November sales of light commercial vehicles, mainly bakkies and minibuses, outperformed 2021 by 20.8%
The government’s six-month ban on the export of scrap metal could depress prices amid local glut
Pontiff will be joined by the Archbishop of Canterbury for African tour in late January
Rampant England rack up 506-4 runs for a loss of four wickets against Pakistan
Germany’s Stuttgart airport is the first to approve app-controlled driverless New Intelligent Park Pilot
Sanlam and Absa said all suspensive conditions have been met in their agreement to combine their local investment management businesses, paving the way for one of SA’s largest black-owned asset managers.
The deal, first announced in October 2021, will create a black-owned investment manager with more than R1-trillion in assets under management (AUM), and comes as the financial services sector is under pressure from regulators for being slow to transform...
Sanlam and Absa conclude deal to create R1-trillion black-owned asset manager
New company will use the distribution networks of Sanlam and Absa to sell their investment products
