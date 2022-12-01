Companies / Financial Services

Sanlam and Absa conclude deal to create R1-trillion black-owned asset manager

New company will use the distribution networks of Sanlam and Absa to sell their investment products

01 December 2022 - 15:01 Garth Theunissen

Sanlam and Absa said all suspensive conditions have been met in their agreement to combine their local investment management businesses, paving the way for one of SA’s largest black-owned asset managers.

The deal, first announced in October 2021, will create a black-owned investment manager with more than R1-trillion in assets under management (AUM), and comes as the financial services sector is under pressure from regulators for being slow to transform...

