Alexforbes ups interim dividend despite drop in half-year profit
CEO Dawie de Villiers says it was a ‘credible performance’ in the face of volatile markets
Retirement fund administrator Alexforbes raised its interim dividend, even after its half-year profit declined.
The group said profit for the six-months to end-September fell 15% to R204m, down from R240m in the prior corresponding period, according to a stock exchange filing on Monday. Alexforbes still declared an interim dividend of 15c per share, a 25% increase on the 12c interim dividend declared for previous half-year...
