Companies / Financial Services

Alexforbes ups interim dividend despite drop in half-year profit

CEO Dawie de Villiers says it was a ‘credible performance’ in the face of volatile markets

BL Premium
05 December 2022 - 10:22 Garth Theunissen

Retirement fund administrator Alexforbes raised its interim dividend, even after its half-year profit declined.

The group said profit for the six-months to end-September fell 15% to R204m, down from R240m in the prior corresponding period, according to a stock exchange filing on Monday. Alexforbes still declared an interim dividend of 15c per share, a 25% increase on the 12c interim dividend declared for previous half-year...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.