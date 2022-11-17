Companies / Financial Services

High court dismisses 3Sixty Life’s final curatorship appeal

The Numsa-linked underwriter has now vowed to take the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal

17 November 2022 - 16:01 Garth Theunissen

3Sixty Life, the underwriter linked to the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), has had its application for leave to appeal against its final curatorship dismissed by the Gauteng high court

On September 30, judge Fiona Dippenaar ordered that 3Sixty Life be placed under final curatorship after an almost year-long battle against the Prudential Authority (PA), the finance regulator that originally had the firm placed under provisional curatorship. Dippenaar also named Tinashe Frank Mashoko of BDO SA as 3Sixty Life’s new curator after cancelling the appointment of Yashoda Ram, the former head of actuarial services at the same firm...

