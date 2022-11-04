×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Q&A: Ruth Leas, CEO of Investec Bank Plc, talks UK banking

SA-born head of the group’s British banking operations has spent 24 years in various roles at Investec

BL Premium
04 November 2022 - 05:03 Garth Theunissen

As CEO of Investec Bank Plc, Ruth Leas leads the division that houses the group’s non-Southern African lending operations in the UK, the US, the Channel Islands, India and Ireland. Having spent 24 years in various roles with Investec since joining in 1998, her first year as CEO of Investec’s UK banking operations from November 2019, proved to be one of the most challenging, due to the advent of Covid-19.

Less than four months after her appointment, the UK went into its first lockdown and the group entered a strategic review to streamline its business. Business Day sat down with SA-born Leas, who holds an honours degree in economics from Wits and a Masters from Cambridge, to discuss her role...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.