SA-born head of the group's British banking operations has spent 24 years in various roles at Investec
As CEO of Investec Bank Plc, Ruth Leas leads the division that houses the group’s non-Southern African lending operations in the UK, the US, the Channel Islands, India and Ireland. Having spent 24 years in various roles with Investec since joining in 1998, her first year as CEO of Investec’s UK banking operations from November 2019, proved to be one of the most challenging, due to the advent of Covid-19.
Less than four months after her appointment, the UK went into its first lockdown and the group entered a strategic review to streamline its business. Business Day sat down with SA-born Leas, who holds an honours degree in economics from Wits and a Masters from Cambridge, to discuss her role...
Q&A: Ruth Leas, CEO of Investec Bank Plc, talks UK banking
