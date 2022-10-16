Business Day TV spoke to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Factions have not only destroyed the party but also many capable leaders
Union leaders say members will continue on picket line unless Transnet returns with a better offer
Satawu and Untu say their members are unlikely to accept an offer that is lower than inflation
Shares slide amid postal monopoly’s pay dispute with its largest union
Heightened inflation and rising interest rates continue to weigh on disposable incomes, says economist
Group agrees to sell its Russian classifieds businesses and operations for almost R45bn
Richer nations urged to do more to help vulnerable ones restructure their debt
Reds beat City to leave Arsenal lonely at the top
Quartararo loses championship lead after crashing out
Investec is growing its financial adviser network to bolster its investment offering for young professionals who are still building their asset bases.
The niche bank and wealth manager has traditionally pinned its wealth and investment strategy on established high net-worth clients with liquid investable assets of R3m or more. Now it aims to tap into the 60,000 or so younger professionals within its SA client base of 92,000 who are still in the wealth accumulation phase of their professional life cycle rather than the wealth management stage...
Investec hires more financial advisers for young clients
Niche bank targets about 60,000 professionals in its client base who are still accumulating wealth
Investec is growing its financial adviser network to bolster its investment offering for young professionals who are still building their asset bases.
The niche bank and wealth manager has traditionally pinned its wealth and investment strategy on established high net-worth clients with liquid investable assets of R3m or more. Now it aims to tap into the 60,000 or so younger professionals within its SA client base of 92,000 who are still in the wealth accumulation phase of their professional life cycle rather than the wealth management stage...
