Companies / Financial Services

Investec hires more financial advisers for young clients

Niche bank targets about 60,000 professionals in its client base who are still accumulating wealth

16 October 2022 - 19:46 Garth Theunissen

Investec is growing its financial adviser network to bolster its investment offering for young professionals who are still building their asset bases.

The niche bank and wealth manager has traditionally pinned its wealth and investment strategy on established high net-worth clients with liquid investable assets of R3m or more. Now it aims to tap into the 60,000 or so younger professionals within its SA client base of 92,000 who are still in the wealth accumulation phase of their professional life cycle rather than the wealth management stage...

