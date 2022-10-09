×

National

Anti-money laundering body strengthens regional co-operation

Samlit will share information with its counterparts in East and Southern Africa

09 October 2022 - 19:20 Garth Theunissen

The SA Anti-Money Laundering Integrated Task Force (Samlit) will be strengthening its regional co-operation capabilities with its counterparts in east and Southern Africa to step up the fight against financial crime, including the illegal wildlife trade, a big funding source for organised crime.

Samlit, a public-private partnership between the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), the Prudential Authority and the banking industry, has formally agreed to share its experience in how banks can collaborate with regulators and state law-enforcement agencies to tackle financial crime with east and Southern Africa Anti-money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG). It also wants to assist ESAAMLG in setting up its own public-private partnerships with banks in the region, a plan that was endorsed by the Council of Ministers in September 2022...

