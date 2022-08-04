×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Investec budgets up to R2m for each executive’s protection

The dual listed lender says it will pay up to £100,000 per executive director in SA to cover their personal security costs

BL Premium
04 August 2022 - 17:21 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 04 August 2022 - 23:31

Investec will pay up to £100,000 (R2.02m) to cover the personal security costs of each of its executive directors in SA due to concerns about the country’s rising crime levels.

During the bank’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday, questions were raised by shareholder activist group Just Share on a resolution that sought shareholder approval to amend directors’ remuneration policy so that the cost of personal security for executive directors in SA would no longer be deducted from their fixed pay. The resolution, which was approved by 99.79% of shareholders during the AGM vote, means the security costs of the bank’s SA-based executive directors will now be borne by Investec...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.