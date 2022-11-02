×

Pick n Pay to allow crypto payment in stores

The retailer says the FSCA’s declaration of crypto assets as financial products paves the way for the use of digital tokens as a means of payment

02 November 2022 - 09:28 Garth Theunissen

Pick n Pay will allow shoppers to pay for their groceries with cryptocurrency after the successful first phase of a new pilot project that allowed customers to use the digital tokens as a means of payment using a trusted app on their smartphones.

The retail giant ran the pilot in 10 Western Cape stores over the past five months with preselected testers including Bitcoin Ekasi in Mossel Bay, which uses Bitcoin to pay the salaries of surfing coaches involved in non-profit organisation The Surfer Kids. Bitcoin Ekasi also promotes the use of the digital currency by onboarding township vendors to accept it as a payment means to help establish a crypto economy in underserved communities...

