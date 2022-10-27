Q&A: Inside FNB’s brand redesign

ECB raises its benchmark rate by 75 basis points as expected but suggests further increases may not come as fast as feared
The think-tank was behind Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction lie and is an ideological component of the US military-industrial complex
Western countries led by US issue warnings to their citizens in SA that a terrorist attack is in the offing in Sandton
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
FNB chief marketing officer Faye Mfikwe offers insights on the brand’s new features
Prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers declined less than expected in September, driven mostly by lower fuel costs
United Exports says the funding provided by the International Finance Corporation and FMO will help create over 1,300 direct and indirect jobs by 2030
GDP growth of 2.6% was higher than expected as trade deficit narrows sharply
Zimbabwe secure their first Super 12 win at the Twenty20 World Cup
Industry body forecasts 30,000 units will be sold by the end of 2022, led by commercial purchases and smaller-engined alternatives
FNB’s new logo and enhanced app has sparked much interest, on social media in particular, with some observers praising the tweaked design and others poking fun at it. One thing is certain though, it has caught the public’s imagination. Business Day spoke to FNB chief marketing officer Faye Mfikwe for insights on the brand’s refresh.
Walk us through the thinking that informed the new logo and its features. What do they symbolise?..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Q&A: Inside FNB’s brand redesign
The bank aims at more agile brand as it refreshes its logo and introduces new features
FNB’s new logo and enhanced app has sparked much interest, on social media in particular, with some observers praising the tweaked design and others poking fun at it. One thing is certain though, it has caught the public’s imagination. Business Day spoke to FNB chief marketing officer Faye Mfikwe for insights on the brand’s refresh.
Walk us through the thinking that informed the new logo and its features. What do they symbolise?..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.