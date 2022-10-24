×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

FNB makes retail bank leadership changes

FNB named Lytania Johnson as CEO of the personal segment while Sizwe Nxedlana has been appointed CEO of the private segment

BL Premium
24 October 2022 - 15:07 Garth Theunissen

FNB has announced new leadership in its retail banking business in step with its recently refreshed digital platform interfaces and logo update.

The FirstRand-owned retail bank named Lytania Johnson as CEO of the personal segment while Sizwe Nxedlana has been appointed CEO of the private segment. The appointments will relieve Raj Makanjee of his responsibility for the retail banking operations, a role he has filled since 2018, while simultaneously acting as FirstRand’s chief digital officer (CDO)...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.