FNB makes retail bank leadership changes

Business Day TV talks to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
The net result of introducing a BIG will be higher taxes, slower growth and less employment, writes Ann Bernstein
Health Justice Initiative says it is unclear how sales of drugs not covered by the NHI Fund will be priced and regulated
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
Business Day TV speaks to Land Bank’s executive manager for strategy and communications, Sydney Soundy
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
S&P Global's manufacturing PMI for October enters recessionary territory
Manie Libbok, Sacha Mngomezulu and Evan Roos to join training camp
More than 20 local and international entries are expected to take to the grid, so spectators can look forward to a variety of machinery
FNB has announced new leadership in its retail banking business in step with its recently refreshed digital platform interfaces and logo update.
The FirstRand-owned retail bank named Lytania Johnson as CEO of the personal segment while Sizwe Nxedlana has been appointed CEO of the private segment. The appointments will relieve Raj Makanjee of his responsibility for the retail banking operations, a role he has filled since 2018, while simultaneously acting as FirstRand’s chief digital officer (CDO)...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FNB makes retail bank leadership changes
FNB named Lytania Johnson as CEO of the personal segment while Sizwe Nxedlana has been appointed CEO of the private segment
FNB has announced new leadership in its retail banking business in step with its recently refreshed digital platform interfaces and logo update.
The FirstRand-owned retail bank named Lytania Johnson as CEO of the personal segment while Sizwe Nxedlana has been appointed CEO of the private segment. The appointments will relieve Raj Makanjee of his responsibility for the retail banking operations, a role he has filled since 2018, while simultaneously acting as FirstRand’s chief digital officer (CDO)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.