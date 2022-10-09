×

Business

FNB outlines plans to revamp its business

Company aims to beef up offerings such as investments, stockbroking, retirement and living annuities

09 October 2022 - 06:48 Thabiso Mochiko

FNB, which unveiled a revamped banking app and a new logo on Friday, is focusing on being an advice-led rather than a product-led business and aims to beef up offerings such as investments, retirement and living annuities. 

The bank wants to become an integrated financial services provider that helps customers with their transactional, credit, insurance and investment needs...

