×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Stonehage Fleming agrees to buy Rootstock Investment

Upon conclusion of the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, Stonehage Fleming will acquire all the operating activities of Rootstock

BL Premium
21 October 2022 - 08:57 Garth Theunissen

Stonehage Fleming, the international multifamily office and wealth manager, has agreed to acquire the business and assets of SA-based fund manager Rootstock Investment Management. 

“This transaction continues our strategy of supplementing organic growth through select acquisitions,” Stonehage Fleming CEO Chris Merry said. “We have known Rootstock for many years and are confident of the cultural fit between the firms, already sharing a number of clients.”..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.