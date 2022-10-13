Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Policymakers dwelt instead on the troubles of the richest countries, and the poorest
President should respond to parliament on what he intends doing about the state capture inquiry recommendations
Party files motion of no confidence in Tania Campbell two weeks after voting out Joburg mayor Mpho Phahatse
Cargo handling group Grindrod says feasibility studies are under way to expand its Matola terminal in Mozambique
Power outages and a protracted strike at Transnet will also cost the economy dearly in quarter four
The private sector needs to fill the gaps left by a failing state, says resources expert
Business Day TV speaks to head of legal at Luno, Paul Harker
Brazilian company argues it lost out in his transfer from Santos to Barcelona in 2013
Wings have always been a definitive statement about a vehicle’s handling dynamics while offering a visual punch. Phuti Mpyane discusses five of his favourites
PSG Konsult raised its interim dividend even though the listed investment and insurance holding company failed to boost half-year profit as its asset management and insurance businesses underperformed in the first half of its financial year.
“You have to distinguish between the impact of the prevailing conditions in the market and the actual operational performance of the businesses,” PSG Konsult CEO Francois Gouws told Business Day. “Operationally, if you look at the last three years, both the asset management and insurance businesses are doing well.”..
PSG Konsult ups interim dividend despite underperformance
Asset management and insurance units hit by market volatility and KwaZulu-Natal floods
