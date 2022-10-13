×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

PSG Konsult ups interim dividend despite underperformance

Asset management and insurance units hit by market volatility and KwaZulu-Natal floods

BL Premium
13 October 2022 - 14:05 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 12 October 2022 - 18:47

PSG Konsult raised its interim dividend even though the listed investment and insurance holding company failed to boost half-year profit as its asset management and insurance businesses underperformed in the first half of its financial year.

“You have to distinguish between the impact of the prevailing conditions in the market and the actual operational performance of the businesses,” PSG Konsult CEO Francois Gouws told Business Day. “Operationally, if you look at the last three years, both the asset management and insurance businesses are doing well.”..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.