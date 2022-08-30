×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Old Mutual declares dividend as it looks to leave pandemic behind

Volatility in insurer’s operating earnings over last two years stabilises

BL Premium
30 August 2022 - 08:45 Nico Gous

Insurance and investment firm Old Mutual declared an interim dividend on Tuesday in its first set of results “not defined by the impacts of Covid-19”, according to CEO Iain Williamson.

“It is also the first set of results which excludes the income associated with our strategic investment in Nedbank, which was unbundled in November 2021,” Williamson said in the interim results end-June. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.