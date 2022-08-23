×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Momentum expects ninefold rise in headline earnings after torrid year

Momentum expects Heps to accelerate up to 875% as it recovers from the pandemic

BL Premium
23 August 2022 - 20:01 Nico Gous

Life insurer Momentum Metropolitan is expecting its headline earnings to go up a staggering nine times in its annual results, but was quick to point out that its 2022 year is “not directly comparable” to 2021.

Momentum expects headline earnings per share (Heps) to accelerate 855%-875% year on year to 295c-301c and normalised Heps 320%-340% to 282c-295c for the year to end-June, the company said on Tuesday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.