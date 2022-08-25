The restaurant chain’s sales are back at pre-Covid levels, while a tasty cash pile seems to give the group plenty of options
A possible SA law could force Google and Facebook to pay news outlets for their content — something Australia has already imposed
How does Joe Root, English cricket’s leading batsman, prepare before going out into the middle?
The National Prosecuting Authority has drawn harsh criticism for dragging its feet on state capture prosecutions. But prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi says things are moving along - even as the NPA ...
This edited extract from ‘Bekker’s Billions’ reveals how the path to success for SA’s most successful media mogul was anything but certain
SA’s four largest banks have been nimble in dealing with rising expenses — mainly due to changes in bank regulations — and customers who dislike going into a branch to do their business. But the pandemic may just have been the push banks needed to embrace a digital approach completely.
Sure, Capitec opted for a cheap and simple-to-use digital offering almost two decades ago. But the traditional big four — Standard Bank, FNB, Absa and Nedbank — were slower on the uptake. That’s now evident in the growth in the number of their digitally active customers...
SA banks’ digital dividend
Shrinking branch footprints, a migration to digital platforms and benevolent loan defaults are propping up the SA institutions’ profit
SA’s four largest banks have been nimble in dealing with rising expenses — mainly due to changes in bank regulations — and customers who dislike going into a branch to do their business. But the pandemic may just have been the push banks needed to embrace a digital approach completely.
Sure, Capitec opted for a cheap and simple-to-use digital offering almost two decades ago. But the traditional big four — Standard Bank, FNB, Absa and Nedbank — were slower on the uptake. That’s now evident in the growth in the number of their digitally active customers...
