TotalEnergies’ investors back strategy despite climate goals falling short

Progress report on its sustainability and climate goals for 2030 approved by 79.7% of shareholders compared to 88.8% last year

26 May 2024 - 16:57
by America Hernandez and Benjamin Mallet
TotalEnergries chair and CEO Patrick Pouyanné speaks at a conference in Abu Dhabi, in the UAE, on October 2 2023. Picture: AMR ALFIKY /REUTERS
TotalEnergries chair and CEO Patrick Pouyanné speaks at a conference in Abu Dhabi, in the UAE, on October 2 2023. Picture: AMR ALFIKY /REUTERS

Paris — Shareholders in French oil and gas major TotalEnergies largely backed the company’s strategy and its CEO on Friday, but support has weakened since last year as some investors called out its insufficient response to climate change.

The company’s progress report on its sustainability and climate goals for 2030 was approved by 79.7% of shareholders compared to 88.8% of votes last year.

More than 75% of shareholders also voted for CEO and chair Patrick Pouyanné to continue another three-year mandate on the board, slightly lower than the 77.4% in 2021.

Some investors had said they would oppose his position to protest insufficient attention to climate concerns.

The board, meeting at the end of the AGM, reappointed Pouyanné as chair and CEO for the duration of his term on the board.

Greenpeace activists climbed a building near the company’s western Paris headquarters early on Friday and unfurled a banner printed with a large photo of Pouyanné under a ‘Wanted’ heading.

Members of climate movement Extinction Rebellion also entered offices of TotalEnergies investor Amundi, which was also holding its AGM, damaging the building and injuring some security staff, according to the company and police. The company said it  would file a complaint and added that they would continue to be a major player in responsible investing.

Amundi “has the power to prevent destructive fossil fuel projects such as the climate bomb EACOP”, said Extinction Rebellion on X, referring to the East African Crude Oil Pipeline that TotalEnergies is developing in Uganda and Tanzania.

Asset manager Amundi held about 9.5% of TotalEnergies’ shares at the end of 2023, both in direct holdings and indirectly through managing the shares owned by TotalEnergies employees.

Activists and climate-focused investors have ramped up pressure on the world’s leading oil and gas companies in recent years, frequently derailing shareholder meetings.

Earlier this week, climate activists also disrupted Shell’s annual shareholder meeting in Britain, chanting “Shell Kills”.

TotalEnergies had moved its AGM to its headquarters in the French capital’s La Defense business district for the first time, after significant disruption in the usual city centre location last year.

More than 200 police were stationed around the building, according to Pouyanné, though strict security checks at the entrance caused long lines, prompting investor complaints during the meeting.

Others called out the company’s continued exploration of oil and gas, with a member of the Fridays For Future youth climate action group describing the decision to construct the EACOP as a “murderous path”.

“We are trying to find a balance between today’s life and tomorrow’s. It’s not because TotalEnergies stops producing hydrocarbons that demand for them will disappear,” Pouyanné responded.

Pouyanné is looking into listing the company in New York in addition to its listing in Paris to seek a higher valuation for the company that has seen rising investment from US-based funds.

European investors meanwhile are under pressure to divest from oil and gas companies.

Plans to study such a move, first revealed last month, have caused a storm in Paris, with Pouyanné seeking to reassure on several occasions since then that the company would remain headquartered in France.

He has also clarified that he is considering a dual-listing, not a primary listing in the US.

Reuters

HCI takes huge hit from foray into oil exploration

Hosken Consolidated Investments expects earnings to plunge by at least 24.1%
Companies
4 days ago

Industry leaders urge president to ‘find his pen’ and sign electricity bill

DA cautions that Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill may reduce powers of local governments
National
6 days ago

Shell and partner ‘spent R1bn’ on Wild Coast project

Impact Oil and Gas tells Supreme Court of Appeal the investment was based on validity of exploration right
Companies
6 days ago

TotalEnergies fights to explore for oil and gas in SA

Government and oil company to contest activists’ bid to reverse environmental authorisation
Companies
1 week ago

Shell mulls selling Malaysian stations to Saudi Aramco

The energy giant Shell is reportedly in talks with the state-owned company in a deal could be worth up to $1bn
Companies
2 weeks ago

Big Oil earmarks billions more for offshore exploration

Investment is projected to hit $130bn in three years, analyst says ahead of industry jamboree
World
3 weeks ago

Namibia’s Namcor in deal with Chevron to develop offshore block

Oil companies are flocking to Namibia, excited by the country’s plans to open up a major new frontier basin
World
3 weeks ago

TotalEnergies earnings slide on lower gas profit

Company expects higher gas prices and lower refining margins in the second quarter
Companies
4 weeks ago

Oil is waiting on our doorstep

If the discoveries off the west coast of South Africa and Namibia are managed correctly, the spin-offs for the regional economies will be spectacular
News & Fox
1 month ago

Activists launch legal action opposing TotalEnergies drilling off Cape coast

The Green Connection and Natural Justice seek to have the initial environmental authorisation overturned
National
2 months ago

TotalEnergies, Qatar expand Orange Basin holdings to SA

The French company will buy a 33% stake in the licence to drill in an offshore block
National
2 months ago

TotalEnergies becomes latest to stop sending ships via Red Sea

French oil major is one of many to divert maritime traffic away from southern strait due to  Houthi attacks
Companies
3 months ago

Shell is leaving Nigeria on a dirty note as new oil spill hits

The energy multinational, which is wrapping up after almost 100 years, has faced several legal battles in the Niger Delta
Companies
4 months ago
