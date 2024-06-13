Pick n Pay’s bitcoin payments system hits R1m a month
Cryptocurrency gains momentum as retailer seeks greater financial inclusion
13 June 2024 - 05:00
Pick n Pay’s in-store cryptocurrency payments system, which allows shoppers to pay in bitcoin, is gaining traction with R1m a month in spending on groceries, data, airtime and municipal bills.
Pick n Pay, which recently reported the first annual loss in its 57-year history, is the only large retail store in SA that accepts cryptocurrency, a move that taps into the growing market of tech-savvy consumers who are ready to embrace the future of finance...
