LOCAL LAUNCH
FIRST DRIVE | Kia Sonet gets a style and safety revamp
The compact SUV has a striking new design and a new SX model with hi-tech driving aids
14 June 2024 - 15:05
Kia has launched a facelifted and upgraded Sonet, the brand’s most popular seller in SA.
It has also realigned the model range and added a new high-spec SX variant featuring advanced driver assistance systems...
