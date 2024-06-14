ANN BERNSTEIN: Government is broken — but all is not lost
CDE identifies priorities for new administration, starting with excellence in cabinet and public service
The centre of government in SA is broken, damaged by years of cadre deployment, corruption and state capture. Nevertheless, it is possible to resuscitate and revitalise the state. While there is no immediate panacea, by reducing the size of the cabinet, getting the best people possible into government posts, focusing laser-like on reform and making the executive and presidency organisationally more effective, the state’s vital signs can be radically improved.
For the past six months the Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) has been working on a project, Agenda 2024, which identifies priority actions that the new government should focus on in its first phase of office. Our proposals are grouped according to five thematic areas, the first of which is the overarching goal of “fixing the state”, and over the coming weeks and months we intend to flesh them out in a series of reports. ..
