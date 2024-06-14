GNU parties set six-week deadline to formulate policy
A draft statement of intent for parties in the GNU was circulated to parties on Thursday
14 June 2024 - 12:10
Political parties that have agreed to form part of the ANC-brokered power-sharing deal have given themselves a six week deadline to develop a policy agenda, according to a preliminary statement of intent.
The draft statement of intent for the government of national unity (GNU), which was circulated to parties on Thursday by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula ahead of the first sitting of the national assembly on Friday, says the policy agenda should include policy priorities and policy compromises...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.