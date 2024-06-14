Small e-commerce parcels from international online retailers such as Temu and Shein will be taxed at large package rates in an effort to level the playing field for local retailers. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Chinese fashion retailers Shein and Temu are said to have thrived under the de minimus tax rule in SA, but the government is seeking to close that loophole, which will see the clothing giants taxed exactly the same way as local clothing retailers are.
The move has been welcomed by business and unions. Business Day TV spoke to Michael Lawrence, executive director of the National Clothing Retail Federation, for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA’s crackdown on Shein and Temu
