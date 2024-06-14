Eskom cuts R6bn off its diesel bill
But CEO Dan Marokane says notwithstanding the recent improvement in power station performance, load-shedding remains a risk
14 June 2024 - 14:42
Sustained improvement in the performance of power plants has resulted in Eskom reducing its spending on diesel to run peaking stations by about 78%.
During April and May, the first two months of its current financial year, Eskom spent about R5.6bn less on diesel to run open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs) than over the same period last year, with total spending down from R7.8bn to R2.2bn...
