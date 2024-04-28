Sanctions on Russian gas ‘would be a boon for sellers’: TotalEnergies CEO
28 April 2024 - 05:37
Sanctions on Russian gas from the Yamal liquefied natural gas (LNG) project would cause prices to spike and profit global gas sellers including TotalEnergies, CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Friday, in response to an analyst’s question about the impact of potential EU sanctions.
“If the EU sanctions Yamal LNG, the price of LNG will go up quickly and globally our portfolio will benefit,” Pouyanne said. “It’s a positive if there were sanctions, not a negative, because the cash from Yamal is quite limited. ..
