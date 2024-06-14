IFP’s Thami Ntuli elected as premier of KZN
The newly elected premier was voted into the position with the help of the ANC,DA and NFP.
14 June 2024 - 19:57
The IFP’s leader in KwaZulu-Natal, Thami Ntuli, has been elected as the new premier of the province, replacing the ANC’s Nomusa Dube-Ncube.
Ntuli was elected on Friday with the help of the ANC, IFP,DA and NFP public representatives beating the MK nominated candidate, deputy prime minister of the Zulu Royal House Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza. ..
