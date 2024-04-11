OFFSHORE BONANZA
Oil is waiting on our doorstep
If the discoveries off the west coast of South Africa and Namibia are managed correctly, the spin-offs for the regional economies will be spectacular
A jackpot of oilfields in the Orange Basin, off the coast of Namibia — they were the largest finds in the world when discovered in 2022 — is likely to yield billions of barrels of high-grade crude when production begins in the next four to six years. It will have a significant effect on the economies of Namibia and South Africa.
Data and analytics firm in the energy and resources sectors Wood Mackenzie says in a report that the finds could yield 6-billion to 7.5-billion barrels of recoverable oil. This would contribute $9bn to Namibian coffers by the mid 2030s — more than double the country’s current budget inflows...
