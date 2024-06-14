Business

FREE TO READ | Youth Day and born-free views

Reasons for optimism as young people speak out

14 June 2024 - 14:19
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV
Picture: 123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV

Our Youth Day publication traditionally focuses on issues affecting young people in our society. This year, as SA marks the 30th anniversary of our democracy, we use the opportunity to reflect on the views of people younger than 30 years old, those who were born into our democracy and who never felt the pain caused by apartheid. Their views reflect a maturity that goes way beyond their years, combined with an understanding that democracy has served up some good, but also some bad.

Clearly, while there are many challenges in SA, it is not all doom and gloom. As usual, we look at some of the issues facing young people, including unequal education, which contributes to the vicious cycle of poverty in our country.

We also look at some existing initiatives to tackle unemployment and the opportunities presented by sectors such as agriculture and technology. The views expressed in this publication — of young people and others dealing with issues facing the youth — give us a sense of optimism for the future of our country.

Maybe, just maybe, we will be able to realise the better society that we all deserve in the next 30 years of democracy, but hopefully, much sooner. We hope you enjoy the read.

Ryland Fisher, Editor

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

TAMU DUTUMA: Collaborative style favours people, planet and profit

Africa’s young people are ideally positioned to to embrace ‘co-opetition’ for the benefit of the whole continent
Opinion
1 week ago

Planting a culture of excellence in our universities

South Africa desperately needs a culture of excellence, writes Kuseni Dlamini.
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
R2.5bn funding platform unleashes 1.1GW of clean ...
Business
2.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
3.
PODCAST | Call termination rules will unfairly ...
Business
4.
PODCAST | Economics of SA’s digital ...
Business
5.
WATCH: A closer look at the brands SA loves
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.