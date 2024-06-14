Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: Mercedes-Benz SA to lay off 700 workers in East London

Business Day TV spoke to editor at large for Financial Mail, David Furlonger

14 June 2024 - 15:00
by Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Mercedes-Benz SA expects to retrench up to 700 employees at its East London assembly plant in response to falling global demand for its C-Class sedan car range. Business Day TV unpacked the decision with David Furlonger, editor at large for Financial Mail.

