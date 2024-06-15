Ramaphosa re-elected president by National Assembly
ANC leader’s nomination supported by parties participating in government of national unity
15 June 2024 - 07:39
Weeks of behind the scenes negotiations culminated late on Friday night with the re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term as president in the National Assembly.
The DA and other parties in the government of national unity supported Ramaphosa’s bid. ..
