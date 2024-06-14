Life / Motoring

WATCH: Bugatti prepares to launch new hyper car

The new car continues the modern tradition of hyper cars started by the Veyron then the Chiron

14 June 2024 - 14:08
The Veyron shook up the hypercar scene with a 16-cylinder engine. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mark June 20 on your calenders: French nobles’ brand Bugatti has announced it will unveil a new car. The company that recently ended production of the Chiron says the new model will be an icon not just for the present, or even for the future, but ‘Pour l’éternité’ (for eternity.)

The new Bugatti hyper sports car is a completely bespoke design, engineered from the ground up and inspired by Bugatti models of the past such as the Type 57 SC Atlantic, the Type 41 Royale and the Type 35.

In June, the modern-day lineage of BUGATTI – first established with the Veyron 16.4 – will welcome its latest evolution; a new automotive pinnacle with a V16 hybrid powertrain at its heart.

Each of these legendary cars lends their DNA to create a pure and authentic reinterpretation of the Bugatti brand, says the company. The new model rides on an all-new chassis and performance-honed body while an all-new and electrified V16 heart beats at the back. 

The company doesn’t reveal much on technical specification, nor does it mention performance potential. What we know is that in 2016 the company replaced the Veyron with a 409km/h top speed with the Chiron.

Limited to just 500 units and with many spin offs including the Chiron Super Sport 300 capable of reaching 490km/h, the final model Chiron model known as the ‘L’Ultime’ recently rolled off the Molsheim production line. 

Follow the Bugatti social media channels as a new Bugatti era unfolds, and watch ‘La Grand Première’ live on June 20

mpyanep@businesslive.co.za

‘L’Ultime’, the final Chiron, bids farewell to this extraordinary journey.

