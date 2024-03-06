National

TotalEnergies, Qatar expand Orange Basin holdings to SA

The French company will buy a 33% stake in the licence to drill in an offshore block

06 March 2024 - 15:37
by America Hernandez and Ron Bousso
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
An offshore gas rig. Picture: 123RF
An offshore gas rig. Picture: 123RF

TotalEnergies and Qatar’s oil company on Wednesday said they would buy a stake in a licence to seek oil and gas off SA as part of their plans to develop the Orange Basin area in neighbouring Namibia.

The French company will buy a 33% stake in the licence to drill in offshore block 3B/4B, which extends over about 18,000km2, while state-owned QatarEnergy will hold a 24% stake, the two companies said without disclosing the value of the deal.

The remainder will be controlled by the existing owners of the project Africa Oil, Azinam, which is owned by Canada-listed Eco Atlantic and Ricocure.

TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy have long-standing agreements to partner on exploration and production in Namibia, Guyana and Kenya.

Block 3B/4B is located in SA’s side of the Orange Basin, just south of big discoveries by Galp, Shell and TotalEnergies’ own Venus discovery in neighbouring Namibia.

“Following the Venus success in Namibia, TotalEnergies is continuing to progress its exploration effort in the Orange Basin,” said Kevin McLachlan, senior vice-president of exploration at TotalEnergies.

Namibia, which has no oil and gas production, has become a global exploration hotspot after deep water discoveries by Shell, TotalEnergies and Galp in recent years.

Eco Atlantic CEO Gil Holzman told Reuters: “TotalEnergies are the best partner one could have, they know the Orange Basin better than anyone else, they have a drilling rig in the area, and they are a great operator with a strong balance sheet.”

The Orange Basin is largely unexplored, with dozens of legacy wells drilled in shallow shelf waters along SA’s coastline.

“SA’s side of the Orange Basin resembles those of Namibia, it is highly prospective with at least two prospects in the northern region of the basin potentially containing millions of barrels of oil and associated gas,” said Jonathan Salomo, the lead geologist for the West coast at the Petroleum Agency of SA.

Reuters

Ruling ‘greenlights’ prosecution of Sasol Gas, says Competition Commission

Commission confirms that judgment ‘paves the way’ for prosecution over excessive gas pricing
Companies
2 hours ago

Sasol loses appeal in price gouging case

Competition Appeal Court finds the commission has jurisdiction to investigate excessive gas prices
Companies
1 day ago

Saudi Aramco and Shell on the shortlist for sale of Pavilion Energy, sources say

Owner Temasek is evaluating bids for the sale of the LNG assets of Pavilion Energy
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Public protector’s office distances itself from ...
National
2.
Fraudulent document holders in home affairs’ line ...
National
3.
Ramaphosa’s annual Ankole and Boran cattle ...
National
4.
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula referred to ethics ...
National
5.
Deadline looms for companies that sell primary ...
National / Health

Related Articles

African gas: it’s boom or bust

National

EU wants fossil fuel industry to pay towards climate change fight in poor ...

World / Europe

Saudi Aramco and Shell on the shortlist for sale of Pavilion Energy, sources say

Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.