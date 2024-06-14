Business

PODCAST | Unearthing Sportingbet’s formula on SA’s online betting market

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Sportingbet’s Retief Uys

14 June 2024 - 14:14
The economics of online sports betting in SA is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sportingbet’s Retief Uys. 

Sportingbet SA is an online sports betting platform with a line-up that spans more than 8,000 different betting markets. The platform has various offerings, including sports betting, live casino games, online slots and virtual sports.

As head of yield and retention marketing, Uys says his job is find ways to attract and keep customers on Sportingbet’s platform, reducing the threat of competing sites. This is done by means of data on how people behave on the site, together with insights from affiliate companies.

Unsurprisingly, soccer is by far the most bet on sporting code at Sportingbet. Somewhat unexpected is the fact that basketball is the second most bet on sport on the platform, despite not necessarily having a reputation as a “basketball country”. The next most popular sports are tennis, rugby and cricket. 

Uys says the site has seen a rise in participation by women, driven by the online casino offering. Sports betting is still a largely male-driven activity. 

Topics of discussion include: Sportingbet’s business; growth of online betting in SA; use of data to increase consumer participation; popular sports; responsible gambling and disposable incomes. 

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

