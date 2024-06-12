Headwinds relegate ArcelorMittal SA to penny stock
The share price is down 70% over the past year, valuing the steelmaker at R1.15bn
12 June 2024 - 05:00
ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) is limping into its 100th year of existence with its stock down more than two-thirds in the past 12 months and faced with several headwinds, including dwindling local steel demand and Transnet’s efficiency bottlenecks.
The share price is down 70% over the past year, valuing it at R1.15bn. The company’s recent woes were compounded by a loss of R1.9bn in the year to end-December from a profit of R2.6bn in 2022...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.