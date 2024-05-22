HCI takes huge hit from foray into oil exploration

Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) expects its profit for the year to end-March to plunge by at least 24.1% after a multimillion-rand knock from its oil and gas exploration investment.
The company, headed by trade unionist-turned-business person Johnny Copelyn, said on Tuesday it expected headline earnings per share, the main measure of profit, to come in 24.1%-34.1% lower when it reports its results this week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.