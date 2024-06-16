MK ends boycott of parliament
58 MK members to be sworn in and participate as part of the official opposition
16 June 2024 - 19:12
The MK party says its 58 MPs, who boycotted the first sitting of National Assembly for the seventh administration, will participate in the house as part of the official opposition.
MK leader, Jacob Zuma says the party will participate in the legislative arm of the state, along with the progress caucus which includes the EFF, Al Jama-ah, Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC), United African Transformation, and UDM...
