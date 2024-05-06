Shell mulls selling Malaysian stations to Saudi Aramco

A Shell Petroleum signage is pictured in Malaysia's southern city of Johor Bahru. File photo: EDGAR SU/REUTERS
Singapore — Energy giant Shell is in talks with Saudi Arabia’s state-owned Saudi Aramco to sell its fuel station business in Malaysia, the second-largest such network in the country, four industry sources aware of the discussions said, and a deal could be worth up to $1bn.
Shell declined to comment on the talks but said Malaysia was an important country to the company. Saudi Aramco also declined to comment.
London-based Shell wholly owns about 950 fuel stations across the Southeast Asian country, according to its website, with only Malaysia’s state-owned Petronas operating a bigger network.
Talks began in late 2023 and a deal could be finalised in the coming months, one source said. Two sources briefed on the matter put a potential deal size at 4-billion to 5-billion ringgit ($844m-$1.06bn).
In addition to its fuel stations, Shell sells industrial lubricants, produces crude oil and natural gas offshore of Sarawak and Sabah states, and is a joint venture partner in two liquefied natural gas (LNG) ventures.
The sale is part of CEO Wael Sawan’s efforts to focus the company’s operations on the most profitable businesses. Shell has said it would look to divest 500 fuel stations in 2024 and next. It is selling its Singapore refinery and petrochemical complex.
Shell’s effort to sell its Malaysian fuel stations was consistent with its move to sell its refinery on Bukom Island in Singapore, which supplied the network, one of the sources said.
Saudi Aramco does not have fuel stations in Malaysia, though it owns 50% of the 300,000 barrel a day (bbl/day) Pengerang refinery in Johor in a joint venture with Petronas, which sells fuel domestically and for export.
Aramco operates petrol stations in Saudi Arabia and also operates fuel stations elsewhere in joint ventures with French major TotalEnergies and South Korea’s S-Oil Corp.
Shell mulls selling Malaysian stations to Saudi Aramco
The energy giant Shell is reportedly in talks with the state-owned company in a deal could be worth up to $1bn
Singapore — Energy giant Shell is in talks with Saudi Arabia’s state-owned Saudi Aramco to sell its fuel station business in Malaysia, the second-largest such network in the country, four industry sources aware of the discussions said, and a deal could be worth up to $1bn.
Shell declined to comment on the talks but said Malaysia was an important country to the company. Saudi Aramco also declined to comment.
London-based Shell wholly owns about 950 fuel stations across the Southeast Asian country, according to its website, with only Malaysia’s state-owned Petronas operating a bigger network.
Talks began in late 2023 and a deal could be finalised in the coming months, one source said. Two sources briefed on the matter put a potential deal size at 4-billion to 5-billion ringgit ($844m-$1.06bn).
In addition to its fuel stations, Shell sells industrial lubricants, produces crude oil and natural gas offshore of Sarawak and Sabah states, and is a joint venture partner in two liquefied natural gas (LNG) ventures.
The sale is part of CEO Wael Sawan’s efforts to focus the company’s operations on the most profitable businesses. Shell has said it would look to divest 500 fuel stations in 2024 and next. It is selling its Singapore refinery and petrochemical complex.
Shell’s effort to sell its Malaysian fuel stations was consistent with its move to sell its refinery on Bukom Island in Singapore, which supplied the network, one of the sources said.
Saudi Aramco does not have fuel stations in Malaysia, though it owns 50% of the 300,000 barrel a day (bbl/day) Pengerang refinery in Johor in a joint venture with Petronas, which sells fuel domestically and for export.
Aramco operates petrol stations in Saudi Arabia and also operates fuel stations elsewhere in joint ventures with French major TotalEnergies and South Korea’s S-Oil Corp.
Reuters
Saudi Basic Industries posts 62% slump in quarterly profit
Sasol CFO Hanré Rossouw to step down
Shell beats forecasts with $7.7bn quarterly profit
Namibia’s Namcor in deal with Chevron to develop offshore block
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Renergen hits milestone with liquid helium production at Virginia project
Exxon merger with Pioneer will deliver results within 18-24 months
Gazprom plunges to first loss in 20 years
Shell beats forecasts with $7.7bn quarterly profit
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.