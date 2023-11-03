Renergen CEO Stefano Marani moves to US to raise funds for gas and helium production
Renergen is facing delays in producing highly valuable helium
03 November 2023 - 15:16
Renergen CEO Stefano Marani is living in Austin, Texas, saying it will be easier to raise funds in the US for the company’s proposed Nasdaq listing.
Renergen holds onshore exploration and production rights for more than 187,000ha of gas and helium fields located across Welkom, Virginia and Theunissen in the Free State...
