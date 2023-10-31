Renergen incurs further debt as losses widen
The group sells natural gas to only two clients and is not yet producing helium as promised
31 October 2023 - 12:53
Emerging natural gas producer Renergen has had to take a bridging loan to cover operational expenses, as it reported worsening losses in the year to end-August.
Renergen holds onshore exploration and production rights for more than 187,000ha of gas fields across Welkom, Virginia and Theunissen, in the Free State...
