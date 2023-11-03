DAVID SHAPIRO: Renergen’s Stefano Marani in battle to raise cash for helium
Marani has come a long way, but now faces his most crucial challenge: the need to raise loads of finance and significantly ramp up production and sales
On Tuesday, Renergen published its half-year numbers that highlighted the growing pressure facing the natural gas and helium producer. While revenue at the company’s Virginia Gas Project had improved, costs continued to rise, squeezing liquidity and causing losses for the six months ending August 31 to widen when compared with 2022.
Earlier in 2023, Renergen’s charismatic CEO, Stefano Marani, invited me, along with a few other guests, to visit the company’s pilot plant in the Free State. During the long drive to Virginia, Marani engrossed us with intricate details of the geological features of this unique gas deposit and a scientific history of how it was formed millions of years ago...
