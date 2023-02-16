Companies / Energy

Watch: Replacing De Ruyter — who dares apply?

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail's deputy editor and columnist, Natasha Marrian

16 February 2023 - 15:56

The hunt for SA’s next power utility CEO has begun.

Eskom recently published the CEO job spec on its website with hopes of having the right candidate by April. Trade union federation Cosatu has urged the government to request that outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to remain at the helm of the power utility, until his replacement is appointed.

What skills will an ideal candidate need and who would dare apply to replace De Ruyter, who says it's an unforgiving and dangerous job after an attempt on his life?

Financial Mail deputy editor and columnist Natasha Marrian spoke to Business Day TV about the hunt for the next Eskom CEO.

