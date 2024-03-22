Companies

Corporate AI: what now and where to?

In this episode of the Business Day Spotlight podcast we talk about artificial intelligence use in corporates and large businesses

22 March 2024 - 14:25
Picture: ISTOCK
Artificial intelligence (AI) use in corporates and large businesses is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ria Pinto, country manager and technology lead for SA at IBM. Pinto articulates the ways in which corporates have been and are starting to make use of AI.

Listen to the conversation:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Valued at $175.92bn (R3.347-trillion), IBM is a US technology giant, best known for ushering in the age of computing in the last century.

AI investment grew exponentially in 2023, driven by the rapid adoption and popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT since it was launched in November 2022. 

Technology companies have since sought to capitalise on the trend through AI-backed services or software platforms, while others benefit from growing hardware demand to power such systems.

Ria Pinto, country manager and technology lead for SA at IBM. Picture: SUPPLIED
Pinto highlights the need to change enterprise mindsets from adding AI to their operations to rather starting with AI mind. IBM’s research shows a need to fix data shortcomings and to identify use cases that align with an organisation’s principles, broader technical guidelines and architecture.

Topics of discussion include: defining AI in 2024; data from IBM’s recent AI computing study; use cases for AI in corporates; and the talent shift needed to make the most of the technology. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

JOHAN STEYN: Beyond algorithms: the enduring value of humans in the AI age

Systems are incapable of ethical decision-making and comprehending moral ramifications of their actions
Opinion
2 days ago

AI crypto tokens outpace even record-breaking bitcoin

One Investment manager predicts revenue from AI crypto projects could reach $10.2bn by 2030 in the base case, and as much as about $51bn
Markets
3 days ago

Apple allegedly talking to Google about letting Gemini power iPhone AI features

Apple is said to be preparing new capabilities in its iPhone iOS 18 based on its own AI models, but is seeking a partner to power generative AI ...
Companies
4 days ago
