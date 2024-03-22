Valued at $175.92bn (R3.347-trillion), IBM is a US technology giant, best known for ushering in the age of computing in the last century.
Ria Pinto, country manager and technology lead for SA at IBM. Picture: SUPPLIED
Business Day Spotlight
Corporate AI: what now and where to?
In this episode of the Business Day Spotlight podcast we talk about artificial intelligence use in corporates and large businesses
Artificial intelligence (AI) use in corporates and large businesses is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ria Pinto, country manager and technology lead for SA at IBM. Pinto articulates the ways in which corporates have been and are starting to make use of AI.
Listen to the conversation:
Pinto highlights the need to change enterprise mindsets from adding AI to their operations to rather starting with AI mind. IBM’s research shows a need to fix data shortcomings and to identify use cases that align with an organisation’s principles, broader technical guidelines and architecture.
Topics of discussion include: defining AI in 2024; data from IBM’s recent AI computing study; use cases for AI in corporates; and the talent shift needed to make the most of the technology.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
