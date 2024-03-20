JOHAN STEYN: Beyond algorithms: the enduring value of humans in the AI age
Systems are incapable of ethical decision-making and comprehending moral ramifications of their actions
Amid the pervasive integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation into our work environments and daily lives, dialogues concerning the significance and function of human labourers have assumed an unprecedented level of relevance. Though AI undeniably offers many advantages such as increased efficiency, decreased costs and the capacity to analyse extensive data sets, human labourers continue to be of utmost importance due to their intrinsic worth and irreplaceable qualities.
Humans possess a notable advantage over AI in the form of their capacity to demonstrate empathy, creativity and emotional intelligence. These characteristics empower human employees to navigate intricate social circumstances, comprehend subtle customer requirements, and deliver empathetic service in a manner that artificial intelligence cannot yet emulate. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.