PODCAST | A daunting journey to home ownership in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza talks to SA Home Loans COO Zakheni Dlamini

08 March 2024 - 14:56
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF
Barriers keeping more people in SA from owning a home is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza talks to SA Home Loans COO Zakheni Dlamini. 

SA Home Loans, in business since 1999, was the first non-bank provider of home financing in the country. 

Dlamini explains why many South Africans remain excluded from realising the dream of owning a home, the main barrier being access to appropriate home-loan finance options.

Join the discussion: 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

He compares prospects for millennials and Generation Z versus older people in the population. 

The current economic downturn, characterised by high living and borrowing costs, together with stagnant incomes, is blamed for today’s status quo in property.

Dlamini outlines some of the options available for people looking to get into property ownership and how the market is expected to perform through 2024.

Topics of discussion include the latest in home loan trends; barriers to entry for South Africans looking to own property; the outlook for 2024 and advice for current and prospective homeowners. 

• Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

